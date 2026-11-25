Sahibabad man injures married woman with paper cutter then hospitalized
In Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, a 35-year-old man seriously injured a married woman with a paper cutter after she turned down his marriage proposal.
After the attack, he jumped off the roof.
Both are now in the hospital: she's stable, and he's under police watch with multiple fractures.
Sahibabad man booked for attempted murder
Police have booked the man for attempted murder.
The woman's brother filed a police complaint, while legal proceedings will move forward once the attacker recovers.