Sahil Wakode found dead at IIT Bombay, family demands CBI
India
Sahil Wakode, a 22-year-old IIT Bombay student, was found dead in his hostel room.
His family is demanding a CBI investigation, saying caste discrimination and harassment at the institute pushed him to this point.
The Mumbai Crime Branch is already looking into the complaint of Sahil's parents.
Wakode family cites caste discrimination
Wakode's grandmother insists he was not suicidal, describing him as hardworking and academically bright.
The family believes institutional harassment and caste-based discrimination played a role.
With three student suicides at IIT Bombay in seven months, the campus has seen protests and even the removal of a dean.