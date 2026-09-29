Sahil Wakode parents hunger strike demanding arrest of Suryanarayana Doolla
Sahil Wakode's parents are on a hunger strike at Azad Maidan after their son, an IIT Bombay student, died by suicide.
They are demanding the arrest of Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who has been named in the FIR registered in connection with Sahil's death; the family has alleged caste-based discrimination and harassment, and the FIR includes allegations of abetment to suicide and offenses under the SC/ST Act.
The family says they will not stop protesting until there is real action.
Suryanarayana Doolla relieved of duties
After Sahil's death on September 18, IIT Bombay set up a 10-member committee to look into what happened, but his family feels left out and says the panel has not communicated with them.
The inquiry is ongoing and has already been extended. Meanwhile, Professor Doolla has been relieved of his administrative responsibilities and sent on leave pending the inquiries, while Mumbai Police investigate.
The Wakode family is calling for accountability from the institute and wants stronger action against caste discrimination on campus.