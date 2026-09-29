Sahil Wakode parents hunger strike demanding arrest of Suryanarayana Doolla

Sahil Wakode's parents are on a hunger strike at Azad Maidan after their son, an IIT Bombay student, died by suicide.

They are demanding the arrest of Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who has been named in the FIR registered in connection with Sahil's death; the family has alleged caste-based discrimination and harassment, and the FIR includes allegations of abetment to suicide and offenses under the SC/ST Act.

The family says they will not stop protesting until there is real action.