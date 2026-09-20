Sahil Wakode suicide at IIT Bombay sparks ChatGPT exam debate
The recent death of Sahil Wakode, a IIT Bombay student accused of using ChatGPT during an exam, has triggered a big conversation online.
While his family says he faced caste-based harassment on campus and that the circumstances surrounding the incident contributed to his death by suicide, the incident is making people rethink how colleges handle both academic misconduct and student well-being.
Debate over penalties and student welfare
Some on social media want stricter action against cheating, pointing to harsh penalties abroad, but many also warn against giving teachers unchecked power.
Others say any process should be transparent and consider students' mental health.
Meanwhile, some defend IIT Bombay's handling of the case, noting Wakode was not formally punished and was offered counseling.
The tragedy has left students and educators asking how to balance academic honesty with real care for student welfare.