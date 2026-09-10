Saifee Hospital Trust sues Dr. Asiya Khan Luqman for ₹125cr
Saifee Hospital Trust has taken Dr. Asiya Khan Luqman, a first-year general surgery trainee, to court for ₹125 crore, saying she made damaging social media posts about the hospital's work environment and how trainees are treated.
The hospital claims her posts were meant to pressure it for personal reasons and distract from her own alleged misconduct.
Hospital alleges neglect, lawyer says grievances
The hospital says Luqman neglected her duties and took unauthorized leave soon after joining in February 2026, despite several warnings.
Her lawyer argues that she was simply sharing workplace grievances online and insists she just wants to finish her DNB course with dignity, as per the rules.
Bombay HC bars Dr. Luqman posts
The Bombay High Court has directed Luqman to refrain from publishing any defamatory posts on social media while the hearing is pending before it.