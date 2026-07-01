Sainik Security Services denies involvement in ₹80L Ayodhya donation scam

Gaurav Singh: SBI chose 22 staffers

Director Gaurav Singh explained that State Bank of India (SBI)'s chief manager picked and shared details for all 22 staffers hired.

He emphasized, "Our company has nothing to do with the alleged donation theft at the Ram temple," adding Sainik doesn't handle temple contracts and is cooperating fully.

Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team is still digging into how staff changes months earlier might have led to this high-profile case.