Sainik Security Services denies involvement in ₹80L Ayodhya donation scam
Sainik Security Services says it had nothing to do with the alleged ₹80 lakh donation scam at Ayodhya's Ram temple.
The company clarified it only provided housekeeping staff to the local State Bank of India (SBI) branch after six of its employees were arrested along with two others over missing cash and foreign currency.
Gaurav Singh: SBI chose 22 staffers
Director Gaurav Singh explained that State Bank of India (SBI)'s chief manager picked and shared details for all 22 staffers hired.
He emphasized, "Our company has nothing to do with the alleged donation theft at the Ram temple," adding Sainik doesn't handle temple contracts and is cooperating fully.
Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team is still digging into how staff changes months earlier might have led to this high-profile case.