Sainik Security staff among those arrested in Ayodhya donation scam
India
Six out of eight people arrested in the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation scam worked for Sainik Security Services, a private agency that supplied staff to SBI's Naya Ghat branch, the main bank handling temple donations.
The arrests have stirred questions about how these employees might be connected to the fraud and whether there are deeper links.
Gaurav Singh denies agency handled donations
Sainik Security Services's director, Gaurav Singh, said his company just provided manpower based on the bank's requests and wasn't involved in donation handling.
He maintained that the agency only acted as a manpower provider and had no role in the functioning of the donation counting system at the temple.