Sainik Security staff among those arrested in Ayodhya donation scam India Jul 03, 2026

Six out of eight people arrested in the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation scam worked for Sainik Security Services, a private agency that supplied staff to SBI's Naya Ghat branch, the main bank handling temple donations.

The arrests have stirred questions about how these employees might be connected to the fraud and whether there are deeper links.