Sajjan Kumar convicted for 1984 anti-Sikh riots dies at 84
India
Sajjan Kumar, the former Congress MP convicted for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, died Thursday at 84.
He had been serving a life sentence since 2018 for his involvement in the violence that broke out after Indira Gandhi's assassination.
Kumar hospitalized, repeatedly sought medical bail
Kumar was hospitalized Thursday morning with serious health issues, including high blood pressure and Parkinson's disease, but died within hours.
Over the years, he faced multiple trials, receiving two life sentences and repeatedly sought medical bail due to his declining health.