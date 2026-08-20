Sajjan Kumar convicted in 1984 riots dies in Tihar jail
India
Sajjan Kumar, the former Congress MP convicted for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, died at 80 while serving a life sentence in Delhi's Tihar Jail.
He had been struggling with health issues for years.
Sajjan Kumar's death revives justice debate
Kumar's death brings back memories of the 1984 riots, a dark chapter after Indira Gandhi's assassination that left thousands of Sikhs dead, especially in Delhi.
His long legal battle and eventual conviction made him a central figure in ongoing conversations about justice and accountability from that era.