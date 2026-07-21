Sakshi critically injured at Jantar Mantar, family blames tear gas
A protest at Jantar Mantar on July 20 took a serious turn when Sakshi, a 22-year-old student, was critically injured after chaos broke out.
Her family says panic started when police used tear gas, leading to a stampede during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s Chalo Sansad march.
The clash between protesters and police left several hurt.
Students demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
More protesters were injured, including NEET aspirants caught in lathi charges and another student hit by pellets.
JP Nadda visited hospitals, while Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi met student protesters, some calling for apologies and resignations over the incident.
While CJP has ruled out another big march for now, sit-in protests at Jantar Mantar continue as students demand the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan and government accountability for the paper leak.