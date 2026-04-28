Salim Dola returned from Istanbul in 5,000cr synthetic drug crackdown

Agencies probe Salim Dola's drug networks

Dola's son was deported last year, and his questioning helped Indian agencies track down Salim.

Now, with Dola in custody, agencies like the NCB and the CBI are digging into his role in supplying chemicals for drugs made in Maharashtra and Gujarat, drugs that ended up as far away as the UK and Southeast Asia.

He's also linked to a massive 2024 drug bust in Sangli and is being investigated for money laundering.

Authorities hope this will help them uncover more about how these networks operate, and where all that money really goes.