Samajwadi MP Laxmikant Nishad booked under SC/ST Act in Bakhira
India
Samajwadi Party MP Laxmikant (Pappu) Nishad has been booked under the SC/ST Act after a heated incident during a Ganesh idol immersion in Uttar Pradesh's Bakhira area.
Things escalated when police tried to stop a DJ being played, leading to claims that Nishad assaulted someone and made caste-based remarks.
Nishad FIR, Vishal Kumar alleges assault
During the chaos, stones were reportedly thrown at Nishad's vehicle, so he filed an FIR against unknown people for damaging his vehicle.
Meanwhile, local resident Vishal Kumar accused Nishad of hitting him with his car and using caste slurs, with support from Zila Panchayat member Vishwketu Yadav.
Police are now looking into both complaints.