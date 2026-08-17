Samajwadi Party MLA Pallavi Patel consoles Ahmed family in Hatwa
India
Samajwadi Party MLA Pallavi Patel stopped by Hatwa village to comfort the family of slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed, after his younger son Abaan died in a road accident.
She spent time with Ahmed's sister Parveen Qureshi and met other relatives, including the children of Atiq's deceased brother Ashraf.
Pallavi Patel says visit was personal
Patel said her visit was about personal support, sharing that Atiq had once helped her own family during tough times.
She posted photos online, offering prayers and wishing strength for those grieving.
Still, some people are wondering if her timing has anything to do with the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections, especially since she's the first politician to publicly reach out after recent controversies involving the Ahmed family.