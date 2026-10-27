Samayun Sheikh shot dead by police during Dhuliyan bazaar reenactment
India
A murder investigation in West Bengal took a dramatic turn when Samayun Sheikh, accused of killing Sujit Mondal, was shot dead by police during a crime scene reenactment at Dhuliyan Bazaar.
Sheikh had been arrested for his role in Mondal's murder, a case that drew public anger and questions about police handling.
CID probes Samayun Sheikh gun access
During the reenactment, police said Sheikh suddenly grabbed a deputy superintendent's gun and fired at the officer.
Inspector Kalequjjaman fired back, and Sheikh was taken to the hospital, but didn't survive.
The Criminal Investigation Department is now digging into how things got out of hand, especially how Sheikh managed to get hold of a police weapon.
Extra officers have been deployed locally as tensions run high over the incident.