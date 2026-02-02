Sambalpur-Nanded train missing AC coach, passengers left confused
On Sunday morning, over 50 passengers of the Sambalpur-Nanded Nagavali Superfast Express showed up for their train—only to find their reserved AC 3-Tier coach missing.
The BE-2 coach just wasn't there when the train rolled into Sambalpur station, leaving everyone confused and frustrated right before departure.
Passengers start protesting on platform
With confirmed tickets but nowhere to sit, passengers started protesting on the platform.
Ticket examiners did their best to calm things down while railway officials explained that a technical glitch kept the coach from being attached.
Instead of holding up the whole train, authorities decided to keep moving and sort it out along the way.
Replacement coach added at Visakhapatnam Junction
Relief finally came at Visakhapatnam Junction—a replacement AC coach was added so everyone got a berth.
East Coast Railway said the situation was handled promptly and passenger safety and comfort were given priority.
So while it was a rough start for these travelers, things eventually got back on track.