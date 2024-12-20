Summarize Simplifying... In short Samajwadi Party MP Barq, who is also the Chairman of the District Electricity Committee, has been fined ₹1.91 crore for electricity theft.

An inspection by the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Department revealed a discrepancy between the registered and actual power load at his residence, along with non-operational solar panels and heavy appliances.

Barq is also facing legal action under the Anti-Power Theft Act and is accused of inciting violence in a recent mosque-related incident.

The power supply to Barq's house has been disconnected

Samajwadi Party MP, accused of electricity theft, fined ₹1.91 crore

By Chanshimla Varah 10:13 am Dec 20, 202410:13 am

What's the story Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament (MP) Zia Ur Rehman Barq has been slapped with a ₹1.91 crore fine by the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Department for alleged power theft at his Sambhal residence. The fine was levied after an inspection by the department on Thursday found evidence of tampering with two electricity meters at his home. Subsequently, the power supply to his house was disconnected.

Load mismatch

Discrepancy in electricity load leads to fine

The Uttar Pradesh Electricity Department's inspection found that the electricity connection at Barq's residence was much lower than the required load. While Barq had a 2 kilowatt (kW) connection, the actual load was found to be 16.5 kW. New smart meters installed at his home indicated a power load of 5.5 kW, further emphasizing this discrepancy.

Power consumption

Non-operational solar panels, heavy appliances found at residence

Despite Barq's family claiming to have a 10 kW solar panel and a 5 kW generator, the solar panels were reportedly non-functional. The inspection also revealed heavy electrical appliances at the home. These included over 50 LED bulbs, three split ACs, and other appliances with a total load of 16,480 kW. Notably, for the last six months, the electricity bill at Barq's residence has been zero.

Legal action

FIR filed against Barq under anti-power theft act

An FIR has been filed under Section 135 of the Anti-Power Theft Act against Barq, who is also the Chairman of the District Electricity Committee. During the investigation, Barq's father allegedly threatened state electricity officials. This prompted another FIR to be registered against him for obstructing government work. The probe into Barq's home follows tensions after recent violence in Sambhal over a mosque survey.

Mosque

Barq is accused of inciting violence

Barq is accused of inciting violence that led to four deaths and has moved the Allahabad High Court seeking a stay on his arrest in connection with the incident. Following the violence, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleged that "many mosques were found to be setting up illegal sub-stations inside them, and connections were being distributed for freemini-power stations."