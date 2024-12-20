Summarize Simplifying... In short A devastating collision between a truck and an LPG tanker in Jaipur resulted in four fatalities and left around 24 people injured.

The injured were promptly taken to Sawai Man Singh Hospital, while the highway was closed for investigation.

Amidst the chaos, Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited the hospital to assess the situation and meet the victims. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The incident took place on Friday morning

4 killed as truck collides with LPG-carrying tanker in Jaipur

By Chanshimla Varah 09:23 am Dec 20, 202409:23 am

What's the story A massive fire erupted on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway on Friday morning after a truck carrying chemicals collided with an LPG tanker. The incident, which took place near a fuel station in the Bhankrota area of Jaipur, killed at least four people and injured nearly 24 others. The fire quickly spread to the nearby fuel station, engulfing several parked vehicles. Around 40 vehicles parked at the fuel station were engulfed.

Rapid response

Fire engulfs vehicles, emergency services respond

To douse the flames, about 20 fire tenders were deployed. Jaipur's District Magistrate Jitendra Soni confirmed that "around 23-24 people have been injured in this incident." The injured were rushed to Sawai Man Singh Hospital for treatment. Station House Officer Manish Gupta said that the number of trucks involved in the incident is not clear, but efforts to manage the situation are underway.

Twitter Post

Visuals from the crash site

Investigation underway

Injured rushed to hospital, highway traffic halted

Traffic on the highway has been stopped as authorities continue their investigation into what led to this horrific accident. "The blast in the LPG container was massive. We are not sure if the petrol pump caught the fire or not," Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar said. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma assessed the situation and visited SMS Hospital to meet with people injured in the accident.