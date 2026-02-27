Sameer Wankhede's disciplinary proceedings restored by Delhi High court

Wankhede accused of demanding bribe in Aryan drug case

Wankhede is accused of violating conduct rules and allegedly demanding a ₹25 crore bribe from Shah Rukh Khan's family to not implicate his son Aryan Khan in the drug case.

The Centre argued that the charges are clear and even supported by transcripts Wankhede submitted himself.

With this ruling, disciplinary action by tax authorities is officially back on track, while a criminal case registered by the CBI remains pending.

The court's detailed judgment is still awaited.