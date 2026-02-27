Sameer Wankhede's disciplinary proceedings restored by Delhi High court
The Delhi High Court has brought back disciplinary proceedings against Sameer Wankhede, an IRS officer who served with the NCB, who led the 2021 Cordelia cruise drug bust.
Earlier this year, a tribunal had canceled the charges due to unclear details and process issues, but now the High Court has reversed that decision and allowed the disciplinary proceedings to continue.
Wankhede accused of demanding bribe in Aryan drug case
Wankhede is accused of violating conduct rules and allegedly demanding a ₹25 crore bribe from Shah Rukh Khan's family to not implicate his son Aryan Khan in the drug case.
The Centre argued that the charges are clear and even supported by transcripts Wankhede submitted himself.
With this ruling, disciplinary action by tax authorities is officially back on track, while a criminal case registered by the CBI remains pending.
The court's detailed judgment is still awaited.