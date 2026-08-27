Samrat Choudhary announces all-women Mahila Vishwavidyalaya in Patna, disburses ₹600cr

Choudhary also rolled out new perks like a fellowship giving ₹10,000 per month to 1,000 women Ph.D. students for four years.

Loans were distributed among 10,000 beneficiaries from the JEEViKA Fund, and plans are on to provide solar panels to 10 lakh JEEViKA Didis by March 31, 2027.

JEEViKA Didis will also be associated with the deaddiction campaign to keep people away from intoxicants through street plays and other means.

The event wrapped up with a shoutout to 7,376 women selected through the nurse recruitment examination, a big boost for young women aiming high in the state.