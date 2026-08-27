Samrat Choudhary announces all-women Mahila Vishwavidyalaya in Patna, disburses ₹600cr
Bihar is setting up Mahila Vishwavidyalaya, an all-women university announced by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary in Patna.
The move is part of a bigger push for women's empowerment, with ₹600 crore also disbursed at the event under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana.
The university will be run entirely by women: students, teachers, and staff.
Samrat Choudhary rolls out women-focused schemes
Choudhary also rolled out new perks like a fellowship giving ₹10,000 per month to 1,000 women Ph.D. students for four years.
Loans were distributed among 10,000 beneficiaries from the JEEViKA Fund, and plans are on to provide solar panels to 10 lakh JEEViKA Didis by March 31, 2027.
JEEViKA Didis will also be associated with the deaddiction campaign to keep people away from intoxicants through street plays and other means.
The event wrapped up with a shoutout to 7,376 women selected through the nurse recruitment examination, a big boost for young women aiming high in the state.