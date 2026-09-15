Samrat Choudhary transfers ₹579.23cr to 8.27L Bihar flood families
Bihar's Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary just transferred ₹579.23 crore in relief to help families hit by the recent floods.
Around 8.27 lakh families across 15 districts were provided ₹7,000 each to help recover from damage caused by heavy rains and overflowing rivers.
In total, around 49.72 lakh people have been affected by these floods.
Choudhary directs DMs, Chouhan visit planned
Choudhary directed district magistrates of the affected districts to prepare detailed reports on the damage caused by the floods and get ready for a visit from Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who will be checking out the situation himself this Wednesday (September 16, 2026).
The Chief Minister also reiterated that the State government was making sustained efforts to find a permanent solution to Bihar's recurring flood problem.