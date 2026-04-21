Sanaur MLA Pathanmajra arrested in mining case, rape custody extended
India
Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, the AAP MLA from Sanaur, just got arrested in a new mining case, even though he is already in jail for an ongoing rape case.
On Monday, the court did not send him for police remand on the mining charges but did extend his judicial custody by another 14 days for the earlier case.
Lawyers challenge Pathanmajra jail transfers
The mining allegations go back to September 2025, when Pathanmajra reportedly dodged arrest at a relative's place in Haryana.
His first arrest happened this March after a woman accused him of rape and cheating her into marriage.
To add to the drama, his sudden transfer from Bathinda Central Jail to Patiala Central Jail and back to Bathinda Central Jail is being challenged by his lawyers over safety concerns.