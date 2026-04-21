Sanaur MLA Pathanmajra arrested in mining case, rape custody extended India Apr 21, 2026

Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, the AAP MLA from Sanaur, just got arrested in a new mining case, even though he is already in jail for an ongoing rape case.

On Monday, the court did not send him for police remand on the mining charges but did extend his judicial custody by another 14 days for the earlier case.