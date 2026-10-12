Sandeep Kumar Tiwari arrested for allegedly shooting dog in Talkatora
India
A security guard in Lucknow, Sandeep Kumar Tiwari, was arrested for allegedly shooting a street dog dead with his licensed gun after he was reportedly chased by dogs in the Talkatora area on October 6.
CCTV footage led to his identification and arrest, and the incident has left Charu Khare of AASRA The Helping Hands Trust and animal rights activist Anu Bose upset.
Police seize gun, charge Tiwari
Animal rights activist Anu Bose and Charu Khare of AASRA The Helping Hands Trust filed a complaint that kicked off the investigation.
Police seized Tiwari's gun, ammunition, and license, charging him under animal cruelty laws as well as the Arms Act.
Tiwari admitted he acted out of anger.