Sandeep Mehta accuses Sanjeev Prakash Sharma, urges CJI to transfer

Justice Mehta says Sharma manipulated which judges got certain cases, especially in big land and mining disputes, and delayed important court projects like the Jodhpur court building.

He also pointed out misuse of public funds and claimed Sharma retaliated through threats of retaliatory transfers based on claims of proximity to the CJI.

Mehta wrote that continued inaction was causing serious damage to the institution and that it was imperative to save the institution from further carnage.

So far, Justice Sharma has not responded to these claims.