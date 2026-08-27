Sandeep Mehta accuses Sanjeev Prakash Sharma, urges CJI to transfer
In a rare move, Supreme Court Justice Sandeep Mehta has publicly accused Rajasthan High Court's Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma of corruption, favoritism, and abusing his position.
Justice Mehta sent three letters to the Chief Justice of India this month, urging an immediate transfer and asking for someone from outside Rajasthan to take over.
Mehta alleges Sharma manipulated judge assignments
Justice Mehta says Sharma manipulated which judges got certain cases, especially in big land and mining disputes, and delayed important court projects like the Jodhpur court building.
He also pointed out misuse of public funds and claimed Sharma retaliated through threats of retaliatory transfers based on claims of proximity to the CJI.
Mehta wrote that continued inaction was causing serious damage to the institution and that it was imperative to save the institution from further carnage.
So far, Justice Sharma has not responded to these claims.