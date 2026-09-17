Sandeep Singh arrested for allegedly arranging shooting of Sandhya
A New Delhi school teacher, Sandeep Singh, has been arrested for allegedly planning a shooting attack on his wife, Sandhya.
On Saturday, September 12, 2026, he told her the printer needed fixing and said he would arrange "tech support guys" to come home and pick it up.
On September 13, 2026, the two men arrived and one of them shot her. Thankfully, Sandhya survived and is now recovering in the hospital.
Police arrest Aakash and Deepak
Police say Sandeep tried to create an alibi by traveling to Gujarat while his friend Deepak hired a shooter for ₹300,000.
CCTV mapping helped police identify and arrest Aakash and Deepak.
It also came out that Sandhya's family alleged that she had faced domestic abuse and had previously approached the Delhi Police Crime Against Women Cell with a complaint.