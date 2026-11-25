SANDRP reports 45 mass fish deaths in Indian rivers
A new SANDRP report says there were at least 45 cases of mass fish deaths in Indian rivers between November 2025 and November 2026.
Most happened in the Ganga, Brahmaputra, Krishna, and Indus basins, with the Ganga topping the list at nine incidents.
Industrial pollution blamed, Yamuna case politicized
Industrial waste and chemical pollution caused nearly half of these fish kills, while sewage dumping played a big role too.
One recent case on the Yamuna near Sonia Vihar even sparked political finger-pointing.
Delays in investigating these incidents make it tough to find out exactly what's going wrong, highlighting why stricter pollution controls and faster responses are urgently needed.