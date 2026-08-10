Sanganer crash kills 2-and-a-half-year-old girl and father, 5 seriously injured
India
A tragic accident in Sanganer, Jaipur, saw a speeding car lose control and crash into several vehicles at a key intersection.
Sadly, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl and her father lost their lives, while five people were seriously injured.
Driver flees scene, scooter couple critical
The driver fled the scene right after the crash, leaving behind wrecked cars and chaos.
Locals and ambulance teams rushed to help the injured, with a couple on a scooter still in critical condition.