Sangareddy district records 11.2°C low while Hyderabad stays warmer
Sangareddy district just clocked in at 11.2 degrees Celsius, dipping a bit from yesterday's 11.7 degrees Celsius.
Rangareddy and Kamareddy weren't far behind, with lows of 11.3 degrees Celsius and 11.7 degrees Celsius, while city spots like Medchal Malkajgiri and Hyderabad stayed a little warmer at 13.4 degrees Celsius and 15 degrees Celsius.
IMD warns Telangana about Cyclone Akvan
Heads up: IMD says Telangana may see thunderstorms and gusty winds on November 19 under the impact of Cyclone Akvan.
Expect heavy rain and lightning in places like Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam on November 20, so it might be a good idea to keep those umbrellas handy!