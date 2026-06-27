Sangli protests urge Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe to stay

Mundhe's team seizes over ₹34.66cr

Mundhe's first month saw more than 900 raids, with banned gutkha and pan masala worth more than ₹34.66 crore seized, plus action against fake dairy products and oils.

His team also found compliance issues at big food brands and delivery apps, leading to 457 arrests and several businesses being shut down.

Protesters say someone this committed deserves at least a three-year term, especially since he's already been transferred over 24 times in his career.