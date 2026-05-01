Sangli temple storm leads under-construction wall collapse, kills 6 devotees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses condolences

Many people had taken shelter near the wall and an iron shed as the weather worsened, but both structures gave way in the storm.

Local police confirmed six deaths at the scene, with others rushed to hospitals.

Prime Minister Modi shared his condolences online, saying he was "Deeply pained to hear the loss of lives due to the collapse of a wall in Sangli, Maharashtra. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this sad hour. May the injured recover at the earliest."

The tragedy has left the community grieving.