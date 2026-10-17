Sanitation drive starts in Lucknow after floods hit 50,000 residents
India
Lucknow's Faizullaganj area has been hit hard by floods, with about 50,000 people affected and 6,500 houses affected.
Now that the water is finally receding, the city is kicking off a 10-12-day sanitation drive to tackle health risks and get things back on track.
Lucknow Municipal Corporation provides relief measures
The Lucknow Municipal Corporation, led by Commissioner Gaurav Kumar, is providing food and shelter while urging residents not to use submersible pumps due to contamination worries.
Crews will clear drains, check septic tanks, and spray for mosquitoes.
State finance and parliamentary affairs minister and Lucknow minister in-charge Suresh Khanna visited the area too. He's pushing for better drainage systems and safer drinking water so life can return to normal soon.