Sanjay arrested in Tankara for allegedly killing 2nd wife Shakuben
In Tankara, Gujarat, a man named Sanjay was arrested for allegedly killing his second wife, Shakuben.
The incident happened at a factory in Morbi district and was linked to ongoing arguments about Sanjay's first marriage.
Tensions had been high because Sanjay's former wife, Ganga, had left their children behind, which reportedly led to frequent fights.
Shakuben's son reports attack, body recovered
During one argument, Sanjay blamed Shakuben for Ganga leaving and fatally attacked her with a heavy object.
He tried to hide the crime by moving her body in a rickshaw and leaving it in some bushes.
The case came out when Shakuben's son went to the police, despite being threatened by his father, and shared what happened.
Thanks to him speaking up, police recovered the body and started an investigation.