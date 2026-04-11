Sanjay arrested in Tankara for allegedly killing 2nd wife Shakuben

Shakuben's son reports attack, body recovered

During one argument, Sanjay blamed Shakuben for Ganga leaving and fatally attacked her with a heavy object.

He tried to hide the crime by moving her body in a rickshaw and leaving it in some bushes.

The case came out when Shakuben's son went to the police, despite being threatened by his father, and shared what happened.

Thanks to him speaking up, police recovered the body and started an investigation.