Sanjay Gurjar traps leopard in Todaraisingh wine shop, 3 injured
India
A leopard caused quite a stir at a wine shop in Todaraisingh, Rajasthan, recently, leaving three people injured.
Salesman Sanjay Gurjar, despite being hurt himself, managed to trap the leopard inside by pulling down the shutter, a quick move that likely prevented more chaos.
All three injured were taken to the hospital and are getting treatment.
Viral CCTV, Jaipur rescue captures leopard
The whole incident was caught on CCTV and quickly went viral, with people online sharing everything from jokes to serious concerns about wildlife entering towns.
A rescue team from Jaipur spent five hours capturing the leopard safely.
The story has sparked fresh conversations about animals wandering into cities as forests shrink, reminding everyone to stay alert near wild areas.