Sanjay Raut replies after Supreme Court contempt notice over CJI

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has replied to the Supreme Court after getting a contempt notice for his comments about Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.

In his response, Raut emphasized he respects the judiciary and said he respected the Supreme Court and would continue to seek justice from it.

Journalist Nikhil Wagle also got a show-cause notice over possible criminal contempt proceedings for his abusive remark directed at the CJI.