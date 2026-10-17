Sanjay Raut replies after Supreme Court contempt notice over CJI
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has replied to the Supreme Court after getting a contempt notice for his comments about Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.
In his response, Raut emphasized he respects the judiciary and said he respected the Supreme Court and would continue to seek justice from it.
Journalist Nikhil Wagle also got a show-cause notice over possible criminal contempt proceedings for his abusive remark directed at the CJI.
Surya Kant calls comments very unfortunate
Raut's remarks came during an ongoing fight over the Shiv Sena election symbol, which he says was unfairly taken from his group.
He also criticized the CJI for not meeting with Opposition leaders and raised concerns about judges' involvement in political matters.
Meanwhile, Wagle deleted his offensive social media post and apologized, and CJI Surya Kant called both their comments "it is very unfortunate. Very, very unfortunate," and "May better sense prevail. We can only pray."