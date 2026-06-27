Sanjeev Dixit arrested by Delhi Police for 18cr bank fraud
India
After nearly nine years dodging the law, Sanjeev Dixit (also known as Sanjay Sharma) has been arrested by Delhi Police for a massive ₹18 crore bank fraud dating back to 2013.
Dixit had actually escaped custody in 2017 and was officially a proclaimed offender until police tracked him down at Tihar Jail during routine surveillance.
Forged property, 10cr loan, 12 cases
Dixit's scam involved forging property documents in East Delhi, using fake identities to grab loans (including ₹10 crore from Chinatrust Commercial Bank), and funneling the cash through shell companies before pulling it out.
He's no stranger to trouble either: there are at least 12 cases against him across several states for forgery, cheating, and corruption.