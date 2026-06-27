Sanjeev Dixit arrested by Delhi Police for 18cr bank fraud

Forged property, 10cr loan, 12 cases

Dixit's scam involved forging property documents in East Delhi, using fake identities to grab loans (including ₹10 crore from Chinatrust Commercial Bank), and funneling the cash through shell companies before pulling it out.

He's no stranger to trouble either: there are at least 12 cases against him across several states for forgery, cheating, and corruption.