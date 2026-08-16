Sanjeev Sanyal urges India to stop chasing foreign validation
Sanjeev Sanyal, from the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, wants India to move beyond its colonial hangover and stop chasing foreign validation.
Speaking on Independence Day 2026, he highlighted that while India is now the world's third-largest economy by purchasing power and fifth by nominal GDP, there is still work to do, like boosting per capita income and building better safety nets.
Sanyal urges self-reliance and language modernization
Sanyal pointed out that academia and even Indian languages are still influenced by colonial mindsets, such as valuing foreign journals over local research or relying on international certifications.
He urged more self-reliance and for Indian languages to evolve with modern creativity.
Looking ahead, he's hopeful: he remains convinced next two decades will see India take its rightful place in world.