Sanjib Basak's 50,000-pin Durga idol highlights women's dignity and safety
India
A seven-foot Durga idol made using 50,000 safety pins is turning heads at Rashmi Sangha's Durga Puja in Panchmore, Assam.
Created by Sanjib Basak, the piece isn't just eye-catching. It's meant to spark conversations about women's dignity and safety.
This creative twist makes it one of this year's must-see festival highlights.
Sanjib Basak balances job and crafting
Basak, who juggles a full-time job with Assam's Disaster Management Department, spends his nights crafting unique idols out of everyday items: he's used tablets and syringes before.
His dedication and fresh ideas have landed him spots in both the Assam Book of World Records and the India Book of Records.