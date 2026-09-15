Sanjukta Parashar becomes 1st woman to head CRPF's elite CoBRA
India
Sanjukta Parashar has just become the first woman ever to head the CRPF's elite CoBRA unit, which is famous for its jungle warfare and tough counterinsurgency missions.
Nicknamed the "Iron Lady of Assam," she brings years of hands-on experience from insurgency-hit areas and a strong background with the National Investigation Agency.
Parashar appointment signals trust in women
Parashar's appointment is a big step for women in a force. It shows how women are now being trusted with high-stakes leadership roles in security.
With her field skills and strategic know-how, she has years of hands-on experience from insurgency-hit areas and a strong background with the National Investigation Agency.