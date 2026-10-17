Sankoo announced as Ladakh's 8th district amid civil society objections
India
Big news for Ladakh: Sankoo has just been announced as its eighth district, a move meant to boost local governance and development since Ladakh became a union territory in 2019.
But not everyone's happy: local civil society groups say the government's latest draft proposal doesn't live up to earlier promises.
A next round of talks is set for October 22 in New Delhi.
Ladakh groups demand elected assembly
Groups like the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance have pushed back, arguing that what Ladakh really needs is an elected assembly with real legislative powers: something they feel was promised but hasn't happened yet.
While more districts could help with administration, the LAB and KDA say true progress means having a stronger local voice in how Ladakh is run.