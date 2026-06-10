Santa Maria crash kills 5 teenagers, 6th passenger critical
India
Five teenagers lost their lives early Sunday when their car crashed into a traffic signal in Santa Maria, California.
Four died at the scene, one passed away at the hospital, and a sixth passenger, 24-year-old Aurelio Calixtro Matias, is still in critical condition.
Police are investigating what caused the accident.
Victims remembered, school district offers counseling
The victims, Jennifer Gutierrez (19), Yusbeli "Ava" Diaz Galvez (17), Nicolas Munoz-Gautreaux (17), Guendi Beatrice Gamez Escalante (16), and Isabella Star Vigil (16), were remembered with flowers, balloons, candles and pictures at the crash site.
The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District is offering counseling services, and families have started fundraisers to help cover funeral costs.