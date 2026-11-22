Santacruz hits 16.2°C as Mumbai records 2nd-coldest November morning
Mumbai just had a chilly surprise: Santacruz recorded 16.2 Celsius on Saturday, November 21, 2026, which is almost five degrees cooler than Friday morning's 21°C and marks the city's second-coldest November morning in 10 years.
Even Colaba felt the dip, with temperatures dropping to 21.8 Celsius, well below its usual average.
IMD forecasts continued cool Mumbai weather
This isn't just a one-off: it's part of a week-long cool streak across Mumbai and nearby cities.
Last year, Mumbai hit an even lower 15.7 Celsius in November, while Pune recently shivered at 11.3 Celsius, its coldest this winter so far.
The IMD says we can expect these below-average temperatures (plus some drizzle) to stick around for now, so you might want to keep those hoodies handy!