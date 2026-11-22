This isn't just a one-off: it's part of a week-long cool streak across Mumbai and nearby cities.

Last year, Mumbai hit an even lower 15.7 Celsius in November, while Pune recently shivered at 11.3 Celsius, its coldest this winter so far.

The IMD says we can expect these below-average temperatures (plus some drizzle) to stick around for now, so you might want to keep those hoodies handy!