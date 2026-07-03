Santacruz West tree fall injures 8 BMC workers, all stable India Jul 03, 2026

Eight people from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) were hurt on Thursday when a tree unexpectedly fell on them while they were checking another fallen tree in Santacruz West.

The incident happened around 2pm near Raheja College, but thanks to quick action, everyone was taken to Nanavati Hospital and is now stable.