Santacruz West tree fall injures 8 BMC workers, all stable
India
Eight people from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) were hurt on Thursday when a tree unexpectedly fell on them while they were checking another fallen tree in Santacruz West.
The incident happened around 2pm near Raheja College, but thanks to quick action, everyone was taken to Nanavati Hospital and is now stable.
Mumbai records 91 tree collapses Thursday
The injured include Noor Alam, Rajesh Kudal, Vinay Kadam, Suleman Shaikh, Vinod Bhat, Devarshi Singh, Jagdish Nikam, and Nilad Talule.
This accident is part of a bigger issue: Mumbai saw 91 tree collapses just on Thursday due to heavy monsoon rains.
Civic teams are working overtime to clear debris and keep the city safe during this rainy season.