Santosh Lad condemns Donald Trump for calling India 'hellhole' India Apr 27, 2026

Karnataka Minister Santosh Lad has called out US President Donald Trump for labeling India a "hellhole," saying it's an insult to both the country and Prime Minister Modi.

At a press event in Ballari, Lad said, "I really want to condemn the way you are told about my country. I can show you a middle finger also, but from this very particular platform, we stand united and say, please, Trump, go ahead."

He also criticized the Indian government for not speaking up against Trump's remarks.