Santosh Pandit jailed 14 days in Pune over obscene comments
India
social media influencer and activist Santosh Pandit, a social media activist in Pune, has been sent to 14 days' judicial custody after being arrested for allegedly making obscene and sexually suggestive comments about Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister and local MLA Chandrakant Patil and a woman corporator.
The complaint came from Sarika Kamble, a conservancy worker with the Pune Municipal Corporation.
Santosh Pandit known for civic videos
Pandit is known for calling out civic issues in Pune, like bad roads and municipal problems, through his videos, which have earned him a big online following.