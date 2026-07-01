Santosh Ramchandra Bharaskar dies as Walkeshwar balcony collapses overnight
India
A 51-year-old man, Santosh Ramchandra Bharaskar, lost his life late Tuesday when a balcony collapsed at the Surya Prakash Building in Walkeshwar, Mumbai.
The accident happened around 11:22pm as heavy rain pounded the city.
Emergency teams got there quickly, but sadly, Bharaskar was declared dead at JJ Hospital.
Mumbai rains cause waterlogging, 11-year-old dies
Mumbai's ongoing heavy rains are causing major problems: think waterlogged roads and traffic jams. Some routes like the Andheri subway have even been shut temporarily.
In another tragic incident, an 11-year-old boy died after a tree fell on his school bus in Tilak Nagar.
With more rain expected (the India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert), it's a tough time for the city right now.