Santosh Ramchandra Bharaskar dies as Walkeshwar balcony collapses overnight

Mumbai rains cause waterlogging, 11-year-old dies

Mumbai's ongoing heavy rains are causing major problems: think waterlogged roads and traffic jams. Some routes like the Andheri subway have even been shut temporarily.

In another tragic incident, an 11-year-old boy died after a tree fell on his school bus in Tilak Nagar.

With more rain expected (the India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert), it's a tough time for the city right now.