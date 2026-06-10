Sarabjeet Singh drives SUV through Delhi Assembly gate and escapes
India
A man named Sarabjeet Singh drove his SUV through the VIP gate at the Delhi Assembly on April 6, breaking a barrier and leaving a bouquet of red flowers before security tried to stop him.
Things got wild: he tried to run over the guards, hid in the speaker's official car, then switched back to his SUV, and escaped.
Singh arrested, nephew Harman missing
Singh was frustrated with how little was being done to find his missing nephew, Harman, who disappeared on April 1.
He came all the way from Punjab hoping for answers, but ended up making headlines instead.
The whole incident pushed Delhi's chief minister and top police officials into an emergency security meeting.
Singh has since been arrested and faces serious charges as investigations continue.