Saran officer suspended after alleged pistol threat during flood relief

The officer, Sangram Kumar Singh (station house officer of Maker Police Station), was suspended for "gross negligence of duty," according to the Saran senior superintendent of police office.

He will be entitled to subsistence allowance as per rules during the suspension period.

The whole episode unfolded as nearly 9.87 lakh people across six districts were hit by floods, reminding everyone how important it is for officials to stay calm and professional when people need help most.