Sonowal has reviewed security plans for key routes like the Strait of Hormuz and wants faster coordination ready.

The ministry is using its E-Navik system to track over 1,000 vessels in high-risk zones, and they're working more closely with international agencies to keep Indian crews safe.

Sonowal also stressed that safe navigation is crucial for keeping world trade running smoothly, and he's making sure help reaches affected sailors' families quickly.