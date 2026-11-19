Sarbananda Sonowal calls attacks on Indian seafarers a serious threat
Recent attacks on ships with Indian seafarers have the government worried: Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal called them a "serious threat" to global trade and safety.
He's now pushing for stronger security in risky waters, especially after several incidents.
Shipping ministry tracks 1,000+ vessels
Sonowal has reviewed security plans for key routes like the Strait of Hormuz and wants faster coordination ready.
The ministry is using its E-Navik system to track over 1,000 vessels in high-risk zones, and they're working more closely with international agencies to keep Indian crews safe.
Sonowal also stressed that safe navigation is crucial for keeping world trade running smoothly, and he's making sure help reaches affected sailors' families quickly.