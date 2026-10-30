Sarbananda Sonowal's Seoul trip prompts HD Korea interest in Thoothukudi
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal's recent trip to South Korea has put the $4 billion Thoothukudi shipyard project back in the spotlight.
In Seoul, he met with HD Hyundai's chairman, and now HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering has reiterated its intent to participate as the primary strategic investor.
This move brings fresh momentum to a project that could reshape India's shipping scene.
Shipyard aims to build 400+ ships
The new shipyard aims to meet India's growing need for ships, more than 400 in the coming years, and will focus on tech transfer and building up local skills.
Sonowal highlighted how teaming up with South Korea means blending their advanced tech with India's huge market, opening doors for jobs, training, and future careers in maritime.
It's not just about building ships: it's about creating opportunities for workforce skilling and boosting India's global presence.