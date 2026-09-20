Sarita Vihar truck crash kills 3 and injures 3
India
A serious road accident in Delhi's Sarita Vihar early Sunday morning left three people dead and three more injured.
Around 3:20am a truck crashed into a parked crane and an auto-rickshaw carrying workers who were out installing CCTV cameras for the Traffic Police.
Truck driver fled, vehicles seized
The lives lost include Suraj, 34, an HR manager, and Umesh, 23, and Praveen, 35.
The injured, Aakash, 20, Anup, 26, and Khem Singh, 40.
One person managed to escape unharmed.
The truck driver fled the scene; police have seized all vehicles involved and are working to track down the driver as investigations continue.