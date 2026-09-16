Sarkhej 17-year-old dies by suicide amid allegation against boyfriend's mother
India
A 17-year-old girl from Sarkhej died by suicide after allegedly being harassed by the mother of her boyfriend.
The girl's father says the woman came to their house and told his daughter, "If you truly love him, hang yourself," which left her deeply upset.
Woman arrested for abetment to suicide
The woman has been arrested for abetment to suicide, with police relying on an audio clip of the alleged threat and CCTV footage showing her at the family's home.
She is currently in judicial custody as authorities investigate further.
The girl's family filed a complaint and submitted audio/CCTV evidence to police.